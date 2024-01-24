Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 5.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 609,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 727,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.