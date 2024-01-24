Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.71. Richtech Robotics shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 75,568 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

