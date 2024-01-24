Robert John Scott Hanf Acquires 5,100 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Scott Hanf acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$196,350.00.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,422. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.33.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3287172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.03%.

CU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

