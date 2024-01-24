Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.38 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,453.28 or 0.06121361 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $9.69 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 560,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,541.79187168. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,436.761814 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,565,525.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

