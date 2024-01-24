Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $541.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $552.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $553.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.