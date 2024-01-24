Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $87.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,436. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

