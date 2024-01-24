Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,129,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,641 shares.The stock last traded at $99.15 and had previously closed at $99.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

