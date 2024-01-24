RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.47.
RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.
