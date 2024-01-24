RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.