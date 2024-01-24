Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 9,150,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,035,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Rumble Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

About Rumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Sacks David O raised its holdings in Rumble by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 665,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rumble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

