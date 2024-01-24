Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 9,150,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,035,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Rumble Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
