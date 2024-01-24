SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.