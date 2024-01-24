SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,396 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 798,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after buying an additional 189,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

