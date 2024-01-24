SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BCE by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BCE by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 248,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

