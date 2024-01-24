SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.