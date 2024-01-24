SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

