SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.