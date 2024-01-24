SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

