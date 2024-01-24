SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,238 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands now owns 1,341,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 199,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

