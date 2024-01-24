Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. 7,036,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.