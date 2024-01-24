Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.73. 357,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,030,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SANA. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.