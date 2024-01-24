Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stephens

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 323,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

