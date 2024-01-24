Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 639,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.