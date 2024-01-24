SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $251.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $227.28. 1,103,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,239. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

