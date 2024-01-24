Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDX stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

