Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Meridian Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 767,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

