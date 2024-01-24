Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.