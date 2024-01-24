Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 67,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.