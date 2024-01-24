Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,075 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

