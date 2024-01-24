Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 182,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.