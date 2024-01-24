Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 1,367,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $473.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

