Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.44. 1,162,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,694. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

