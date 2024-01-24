Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 981,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 2,619,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.