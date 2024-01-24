Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 2,897,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

