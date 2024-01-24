Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,633.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,471. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

