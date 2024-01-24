Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $54,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.18.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM traded down 0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 76.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,533. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 79.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 67.46.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

