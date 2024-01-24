Scotiabank Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.35.

FTS stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$53.43. 489,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.78. The company has a market cap of C$26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

