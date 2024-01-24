SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.60

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.60 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 1145696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.03).

SDI Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.47. The firm has a market cap of £64.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at SDI Group

In other SDI Group news, insider Mike Creedon purchased 12,606 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £14,749.02 ($18,740.81). In related news, insider Ami Sharma purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £90,700 ($115,247.78). Also, insider Mike Creedon purchased 12,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £14,749.02 ($18,740.81). Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

