Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Has $47.47 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up 15.2% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $47,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 9,610,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

