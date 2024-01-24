Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 3,615,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,373. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

