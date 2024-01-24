Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.54. The stock had a trading volume of 982,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

