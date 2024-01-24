Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,802 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

AbbVie stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.