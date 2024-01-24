Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $290.13 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,129,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 60.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Public Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 38.0% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 33,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,327. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

