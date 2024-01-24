Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE ELS traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 1,030,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,313. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.