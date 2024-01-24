Second Half Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,642. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
