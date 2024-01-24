Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $532,322.80

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $532,322.80 and approximately $1,362.08 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005324 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017918 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022924 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.91 or 1.00280011 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011424 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00205325 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
