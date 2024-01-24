Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $532,322.80

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $532,322.80 and approximately $1,362.08 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.91 or 1.00280011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00205325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002238 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $126.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

