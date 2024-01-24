Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

