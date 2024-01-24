SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $24.84

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $27.15. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 1,962,887 shares changing hands.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,077 shares of company stock worth $25,560,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

