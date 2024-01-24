Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

