Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $191,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

