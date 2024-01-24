Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 21.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 52.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

